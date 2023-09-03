trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know when will Rover Pragyan wake up

|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Rover: Vikram has completed the work for which he was sent to the moon and is now sleeping comfortably in the lap of the same moon. ISRO itself gave this information. ISRO wrote on micro blogging site X that Pragyan Rover has completed its work. It is now safely parked and set to sleep mode. APXS and LIBS are now closed. Data from these payloads has been sent to Earth through the lander. Right now the battery is also fully charged. The rover has been placed in such a direction that when the next sunrise occurs on the moon on September 22, 2023, sunlight falls on the solar panels. Its receiver has also been kept on. It is expected that it will start working again on 22 September.
Follow Us

All Videos

10 accused arrested in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case
play icon8:41
10 accused arrested in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
play icon0:33
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
play icon3:3
 Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
play icon0:37
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma

Trending Videos

10 accused arrested in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case
play icon8:41
10 accused arrested in Rajasthan Pregnant Lady Case
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
play icon0:33
Sant Samaj to hold meeting today, might discuss on Ram Temple Construction
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
play icon3:3
Digvijaya Singh makes huge remark on One Nation One Election, 'Not possible with current parliamentary system'
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
play icon0:37
Fire breaks out in UP's Jalaun Yagyashala
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
play icon0:38
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma
Chandrayaan 3 Rover,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 rover video,chandrayaan 3 rover coming out,chandrayaan 3 rover update,chandrayaan 3 rover landing,chandrayaan 3 rover pragyan,chandrayaan 3 rover pragyan live,rover pragyan live,rover pragyan video,rover pragyan update,rover pragyan in sleep mode,sleep mode,sleep mode rover pragyan,rover sleep mode,pragyan sleep mode,Mission Moon,moon mission 2023,Breaking News,Zee News,Hindi News,ISRO,