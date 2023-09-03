videoDetails

Know when will Rover Pragyan wake up

| Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Chandrayaan 3 Rover: Vikram has completed the work for which he was sent to the moon and is now sleeping comfortably in the lap of the same moon. ISRO itself gave this information. ISRO wrote on micro blogging site X that Pragyan Rover has completed its work. It is now safely parked and set to sleep mode. APXS and LIBS are now closed. Data from these payloads has been sent to Earth through the lander. Right now the battery is also fully charged. The rover has been placed in such a direction that when the next sunrise occurs on the moon on September 22, 2023, sunlight falls on the solar panels. Its receiver has also been kept on. It is expected that it will start working again on 22 September.