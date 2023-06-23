NewsVideos
Know who all will attend Opposition party meeting in Patna today

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Opposition parties are going to hold meeting in Patna against Central government today. Ahead of this meeting, Poster controversy has also arisen. As per latest reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many important politcal leaders will participate in this meeting. Know in detail in this report who all will be involved in this meeting of the opposition party.

