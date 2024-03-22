Advertisement
Know who has chances of becoming CM If Kejriwal Resigns

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
ED arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night in Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Questions are being raised regarding Kejriwal's resignation after his arrest. If Kejriwal resigns, then know which ministers can become new CM of Delhi.

Bhagwat Mann reaches Arvind Kejriwal's house
Anna Hazare makes huge remark over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest
Sandeep Pathak makes huge remark over PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee talks with Arvind Kejriwal's family over phone call
Police detains protesting AAP Leaders
