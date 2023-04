videoDetails

Know who is helping Shaista Parveen from not getting caught

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

The search for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista is on. UP STF has raided many places. Raids have taken place in many areas of Prayagraj and Kaushambi. Shaista is absconding after the Umesh murder case. There is a reward of 50 thousand rupees on Shaista's head.