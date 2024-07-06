Advertisement
Know whole controversy around Baba Sakar Hari

|Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
To The Point: Four days after the Hathras incident, Baba Saakar Hari came in front of the camera and said that the administration will take strict action against the miscreants who carried out this. However, before this Baba had sent a condolence message through his lawyer AP Singh. And now four days after the death of 123 people, he himself came in front of the camera and issued a statement from Mainpuri Ashram. Zee News was the first to report that the Baba whom everyone is looking for is present in Mainpuri itself, the question is why was Baba silent for four days after the death of 123 people? If the miscreants carried it out, then who were they?

