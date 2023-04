videoDetails

Know whose blood splattered in Atiq Ahmed's house?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

After the end of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, each and every evidence of his crimes is slowly being exposed. Bloodstains, bloodstained clothes and a knife were found in Chakiya of Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahmed's office was. Traces of human blood have been found at 9 places. FSL report will come in this matter today