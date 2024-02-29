trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726110
Know why Akhilesh Yadav to not appear before CBI today

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav to not appear before CBI today in UP illegal mining case. A notice was sent to Akhilesh regarding FIR registered in 2019 and he was called for questioning today as a witness. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is taking advice from legal experts.

