videoDetails

Know why Opposition is targeting PM Modi's Russia Visit?

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

To The Point: PM Modi is going on a tour of Russia. All eyes including America, China and Pakistan are fixed on this. This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia after forming the government for the third time, in which important agreements are expected with old friend Russia in many areas including defense. But the opposition has raised questions on Modi's visit to Russia. Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said that when the government here falls, the PM will remain abroad. They will lose government in every state of UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana. The question is why the PM's foreign tour has become a political issue for the opposition.