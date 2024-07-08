Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764401
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know why Opposition is targeting PM Modi's Russia Visit?

|Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: PM Modi is going on a tour of Russia. All eyes including America, China and Pakistan are fixed on this. This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia after forming the government for the third time, in which important agreements are expected with old friend Russia in many areas including defense. But the opposition has raised questions on Modi's visit to Russia. Shiv Sena Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut said that when the government here falls, the PM will remain abroad. They will lose government in every state of UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Haryana. The question is why the PM's foreign tour has become a political issue for the opposition.

All Videos

National Highway opened near Badrinath
Play Icon00:46
National Highway opened near Badrinath
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Play Icon01:44
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Play Icon01:14
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Play Icon01:03
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:09
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

National Highway opened near Badrinath
play icon0:46
National Highway opened near Badrinath
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
play icon1:44
Hemant Soren to face floor test in Jharkhand today
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
play icon1:14
Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
play icon1:3
Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:9
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin