trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690582
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kohli and Rohit get emotional in front of Modi after defeat

|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Australia Beat India world cup 2023: Australia defeated India by 6 wickets in the final match held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. after this defeat PM Modi arrived to console the players of Team India. meeting PM Modi Kohli and Rohit Sharma get emotional. PM Modi encouraged Rohit Virat by placing his hand on his shoulder and shaking his hand.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Major Breakthrough In Rescue Ops As First Video Of Workers Captured
Play Icon1:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Major Breakthrough In Rescue Ops As First Video Of Workers Captured
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Play Icon3:0
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Play Icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Play Icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Major Breakthrough In Rescue Ops As First Video Of Workers Captured
play icon1:36
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Major Breakthrough In Rescue Ops As First Video Of Workers Captured
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
play icon3:0
Houthi rebels hijacked a ship coming from Turkey to India
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
play icon1:1
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: First Visuals Of Trapped Workers Released
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
play icon21:37
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals from inside Silk Yara Tunnel
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:18
Know all about Akshay or Amla Navami from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
australia beats india,australia beats india world cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023,pm modi meet rohit and virat,rohit emotional,virat kohli emotional,Breaking News,Kohli and Rohit Sharma became emotional,PM Modi encouraged Rohit Virat,modi shaking hand with kohli,pm modi in stadium,pm modi with shami,australia beats india in world cup 2023 final live,India vs Australia Live,australia beats india in world cup live,australia vs india live,india lost to australia live,