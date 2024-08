videoDetails

Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:56 PM IST

Trinamool Congress seems to be divided on the issue of the lady doctor's death. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being challenged by her own close ones. There is a demand for Didi's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to intervene politically in the whole matter. On the issue of RG Kar Hospital, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shantanu Ghosh are openly speaking against Mamata Banerjee.