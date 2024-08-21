Advertisement
Kolkata Doctor Murder Case: What is the connection between Sanjay Roy and Sandeep Ghosh?

Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Big revelations have been made on Sanjay Rai, the accused in the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Big news of the moment. Related to the Kolkata rape-murder case. The investigation with former principal Sandip Ghosh is still going on. The former principal is accused of revealing the identity of the victim. Therefore, Kolkata Police has also summoned Sandip Ghosh.

