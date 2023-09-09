trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659766
Kolkata: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed at Eden Gardens Stadium

Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy was displayed at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, ahead of the tournament which is scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19, in India.
