Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder: 'Big war' for Bengal's 'doctor daughter'

Sonam | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 02:02 AM IST

A trainee female doctor was murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital...Protesters on the streets of Kolkata are demanding justice for their doctor colleague because the dead body of a junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the hospital just 3 days ago. , who was brutally raped and murdered.. Although the Kolkata Police arrested the accused on 9th August.. but the anger of Bengal is not calming down.