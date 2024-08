videoDetails

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: CBI takes over probe, to send special team today

| Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: The current news is coming from Kolkata in the rape and murder case of the lady doctor in Kolkata. The CBI team has reached Kolkata. Apart from this, CFSL experts have also reached Kolkata. CBI has started the investigation after the High Court's order yesterday.