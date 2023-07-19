trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637330
KUPWADA BREAKING: Security forces operation near Loc, two terrorists killed after encounter in Kupwara

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
KUPWADA BREAKING: Two terrorists have been killed after an encounter in Kupwara in an operation by security forces near Loc, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate. Please tell that the terrorists trying to infiltrate were caught by the security forces. After which the security killed the terrorists.
