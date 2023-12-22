trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701912
Kurukshetra Geeta Mahotsav: Amit Shah said - construction of Ram temple started in last 10 years

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Kurukshetra Geeta Mahotsav: In Kurukshetra, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the construction of Ram temple has started in the last 10 years, and the consecration of Ram temple will also take place on January 22. He further said that Article 370 has been abolished from Kashmir. The laws and policies of the country should have the flavor of the land of India.

