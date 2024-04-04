Advertisement
Mukhtar Ansari's death Judicial investigation intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
After the death of mafia Mukhtar Ansari, the judicial investigation in the jail has intensified. In this regard, interrogation of Banda Jailer and Deputy Jailer has begun.

