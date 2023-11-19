trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689817
Laborers still trapped in Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
It has been several days since the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi but even today about 41 lives are trapped in the Silk Yara Tunnel. Let us tell you that it has been the eighth day since this accident. Meanwhile, preparations for top and side drilling have started. Know the complete news in detail in this report.
Captains makes huge statement ahead of India-Australia World Cup Match
Play Icon0:56
Captains makes huge statement ahead of India-Australia World Cup Match
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today
Play Icon1:6
India to play against Australia in Final World Cup Match today
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Play Icon1:8
Special Vande Bharat train leaves for Ahmedabad for World Cup from Mumbai
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Play Icon10:45
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 19th November 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site
Play Icon14:13
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: New Drilling Machine Reaches Site

