NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Lagaan' Actress Rachel Shelley Back To Indian Screens After 22 Years

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
'Lagaan' Actress Rachel Shelley is back on Indian screens after a long hiatus of 22 years. She will be seen in Sudip Sharma's upcoming crime series titled Kohrra which will release on Netflix on June 15, 2023. The web series also features Barun Sobti in the lead role.

All Videos

Violence continues in West Bengal even today, arson, uproar in North Dinajpur
1:48
Violence continues in West Bengal even today, arson, uproar in North Dinajpur
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Bengal violence
4:56
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Bengal violence
Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
11:50
Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
Weather News: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh
4:56
Weather News: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada
1:54
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada

Trending Videos

1:48
Violence continues in West Bengal even today, arson, uproar in North Dinajpur
4:56
Smriti Irani attacks Congress over Bengal violence
11:50
Himachal Flood: Outcry in Himachal due to rain and flood, ATM machine washed away and the entire road washed away
4:56
Weather News: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh
1:54
Watch: Indian Community With National Flags Counters Khalistani Protesters In Canada