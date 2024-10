videoDetails

Lalu and his sons to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 07, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav, his two sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap will appear in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today in the Land for Job case. A total of 8 people were summoned to appear before the ED Special Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The question is whether they appear today or not.