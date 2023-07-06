trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631662
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lalu Yadav supported Sharad Pawar, lashed out at Ajit Pawar..!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Sharad Yadav has supported Sharad Sharad. Talking to the media, Prasad Prasad Yadav said, "Will he go in front of anyone just by taking votes?" What position does any board hold in politics? There is no age of politics in politics. We are with Sharad Patras. There was no loss to this business unit.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's conference time changed
play icon3:21
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's conference time changed
Heavy Rain Alert: Rain wreaked havoc
play icon13:32
Heavy Rain Alert: Rain wreaked havoc
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
play icon3:23
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
play icon10:46
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
play icon1:28
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's conference time changed
play icon3:21
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar's conference time changed
Heavy Rain Alert: Rain wreaked havoc
play icon13:32
Heavy Rain Alert: Rain wreaked havoc
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
play icon3:23
Heavy Rain in Gujarat, Delhi to Bihar
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
play icon10:46
Ayodhya: Security of Ram temple handed over to CISF, new plan approved, foolproof master plan for security ready
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
play icon1:28
What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say about the alliance between BJP and Akali Dal?
Lalu Yadav,Maharashtra politics,lalu yadav on sharad pawar,Lalu Prasad Yadav,lalu yadav on pm modi,Maharashtra political crisis,lalu yadav on maharashtra crisis,lalu yadav on bjp,maharashtra politics news,lalu yadav on nitish kumar,Maharashtra news,lalu yadav bihar,Politics,lalu yadav speech live,lalu prasad yadav news,Tejashwi Yadav,maharastra politics,lalu yadav on maharashtra political crisis,lalu yadav live,lalu yadav on ncp crisis,