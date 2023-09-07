trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659150
Lalu's special leader got stuck in his own statement on Sanatan controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
RJD President Jagdanand Singh had said on Wednesday that those who roam around after getting vaccinated have enslaved the country. Now, going back on his words and blaming the media, he said, don't put your words in my mouth.
