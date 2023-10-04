trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670751
Land-for-jobs case: Court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD MP Misa Bharti in land-for-jobs scam case on October 04. Earlier, they appeared in court for questioning. The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways. At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case.
