Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu

Sonam|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
More than 50 houses, four power towers were damaged and an important road was destroyed due to land subsidence in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The situation worsened when cracks started appearing in houses and ground subsidence in Pernot village cut off the vital road link between Gool and Ramban.

