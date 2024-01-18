trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710934
Landmine Explosion near LoC in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Ahead of 26th January, a big explosion has been witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Nowshera. The explosion took place in a landmine near LoC. During this, around 2 to 3 soldiers got injured.

