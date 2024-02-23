trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724125
Late Night Encounter In Delhi: 3 Shooters of Tillu Tajpuria Gang Arrested, 2 Miscreants Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
In a late-night encounter between the police and the Tillu Tajpuria gang in Delhi's Alipur area, three shooters have been apprehended. The intense operation resulted in injuries to two miscreants. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

