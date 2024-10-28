Advertisement
Lawrence threatens to kill Pappu Yadav

Oct 28, 2024
Pappu Yadav, who recently came into the news after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, had warned Lawrence. But now Pappu Yadav has received a death threat. The person who threatened has described himself as a member of Lawrence gang. Audio recording of the threat has also surfaced. The names of Aman Singh and Mayank Singh are coming up in the threat case. Know what is the whole matter. Let us tell you, recently Pappu Yadav also met Baba Siddiqui's son Zeeshan. Lawrence has also threatened to kill Salman Khan.

