LCH Prachand Helicopter achieves huge victory with successful test

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
As per latest report, LCH Prachanda has achieved great success. LCH Prachanda has conducted a successful test, the video of which has been released by the Indian Army. This video has been released by the army. Prachanda is successful in firing 70MM rockets day or night.
