LG VK Saxena meets protesting students

Sonam | Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

LG Reaches Delhi IAS Coaching Center: Delhi LG VK Saxena reached the site of the IAS Coaching Center accident located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Delhi LG is talking to the people after reaching the accident site. Actually, a major accident took place in the IAS coaching center located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Strong action has been taken in the accident at IAS coaching centre. MCD has sealed the coaching center after the death of 3 students. The basement areas of about 13 institutions have been sealed.