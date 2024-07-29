Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2771537
NewsVideos
videoDetails

LG VK Saxena meets protesting students

Sonam|Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
LG Reaches Delhi IAS Coaching Center: Delhi LG VK Saxena reached the site of the IAS Coaching Center accident located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Delhi LG is talking to the people after reaching the accident site. Actually, a major accident took place in the IAS coaching center located in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Strong action has been taken in the accident at IAS coaching centre. MCD has sealed the coaching center after the death of 3 students. The basement areas of about 13 institutions have been sealed.

All Videos

Protests erupt over Delhi coaching accident
Play Icon02:01
Protests erupt over Delhi coaching accident
Badhir News: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh Yadav
Play Icon04:07
Badhir News: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh Yadav
Parliament session: Rahul Gandhi Speech Highlights
Play Icon43:13
Parliament session: Rahul Gandhi Speech Highlights
Watch students protesting against Delhi Coaching Center Deaths
Play Icon33:34
Watch students protesting against Delhi Coaching Center Deaths
Monsoon session of UP legislature begins today
Play Icon04:07
Monsoon session of UP legislature begins today

Trending Videos

Protests erupt over Delhi coaching accident
play icon2:1
Protests erupt over Delhi coaching accident
Badhir News: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh Yadav
play icon4:7
Badhir News: Mayawati's attack on Akhilesh Yadav
Parliament session: Rahul Gandhi Speech Highlights
play icon43:13
Parliament session: Rahul Gandhi Speech Highlights
Watch students protesting against Delhi Coaching Center Deaths
play icon33:34
Watch students protesting against Delhi Coaching Center Deaths
Monsoon session of UP legislature begins today
play icon4:7
Monsoon session of UP legislature begins today