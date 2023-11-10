trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686360
Little girls makes rangoli in Ayodhya on occasion of Diwali

Nov 10, 2023
India witnesses huge celebrations ahead of Diwali. People celebrate the festival of lights by making rangoli outside their houses. Watch how little girls have made rangoli on occasion of Diwali. The theme of Rangoli is Lord Shri Ram. This rangoli has been made on the grand Ramlala temple being built in Ayodhya.
