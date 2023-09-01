trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656514
LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar makes huge comment on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
TTK: Today, in the meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA, the Coordination Committee was formed. Regarding this, in the special episode of Thok, LJP spokesperson Dhirendra Kumar made a big claim and said, 'What happened in Bangalore will happen in Mumbai.'
