NewsVideos

Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram

The people of Kerala are celebrating Onam with vigour. The crowd was amazed to see ‘Puli kali’, a traditional folk dance performed during the festival. ‘Puli kali’ is widely known as tiger dance. With devotees portraying tigers, the primary theme of this Keralan traditional art style is tiger hunting.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
The people of Kerala are celebrating Onam with vigour. The crowd was amazed to see ‘Puli kali’, a traditional folk dance performed during the festival. ‘Puli kali’ is widely known as tiger dance. With devotees portraying tigers, the primary theme of this Keralan traditional art style is tiger hunting.

All Videos

Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco

Trending Videos

Shocking: 11-yr-old missing boy found dead in Madrasa in Nuh
Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco