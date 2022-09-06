Lo and behold! Traditional folk dance ‘Puli Kali’ enthrals crowd in Thiruvananthapuram

The people of Kerala are celebrating Onam with vigour. The crowd was amazed to see ‘Puli kali’, a traditional folk dance performed during the festival. ‘Puli kali’ is widely known as tiger dance. With devotees portraying tigers, the primary theme of this Keralan traditional art style is tiger hunting.

Sep 06, 2022

