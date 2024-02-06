trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718380
LOBB Logistics CTO Mr. Hemanth G Applauds Technology Focus in Interim Budget 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
In response to the interim budget, Mr. Hemanth G, Chief Technology Officer at LOBB Logistics, commends the budget's focus on technology-driven logistics. He highlights the efficiency gained in moving goods through India's investment in technology. The expansion and enhancement of the road network align with the goal of efficient nationwide logistics, crucial for India's ambitious 5 trillion-dollar dream. The emphasis on multimodal connectivity in the logistics policy is viewed as a positive step towards enhancing India's global standing. LOBB Logistics, under the guidance of Mr. Hemanth G, eagerly anticipates the transformative impact of these initiatives on the logistics landscape.

PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
Play Icon1:27
PM Modi Commends Goa's 100% Saturation in Central Government Schemes at 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' Program
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Play Icon1:11
VIRAL VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Clarifies Dog Biscuit Feeding Incident During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
Play Icon2:59
Shailesh Kumar, VP: Transaction Advisory, Landshare India, Commends Budget
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Play Icon0:36
Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: 3 Dead, 40 Injured In Harda Firecracker Factory Explosion
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India
Play Icon3:28
Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India

