Locket Chatterjee clashed with police after being stopped from going to Sandeshkhali

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Sandeshkhali Case: BJP workers including Locket Chatterjee reached Sandeshkhali to visit Sandeshkhali. Police stopped Locket Chatterjee and BJP workers from leaving. After which Locket Chatterjee had a heated argument with the police.

