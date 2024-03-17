NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Announced: Know when will voting take place in your city

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
The dates for the 18th Lok Sabha have been announced. Elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases. Know when will voting take place in your city ?

