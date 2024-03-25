Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bansuri Swaraj celebrates Holi

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, who was playing Holi in Delhi, said, "This Holi is very special because under the leadership of PM Modi, this Holi has brought the colors of self-reliance, self-respect, confidence and development in India. Very happy Holi to everyone."

All Videos

Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Play Icon12:42
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Play Icon18:29
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
Play Icon02:27
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
Badhir News: Massive Fire Breakout in Mahakal Temple Ujjain
Play Icon03:02
Badhir News: Massive Fire Breakout in Mahakal Temple Ujjain
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Lalu and Rahul to talk today for Seat Sharing - Sources
Play Icon02:45
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Lalu and Rahul to talk today for Seat Sharing - Sources

Trending Videos

Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
play icon12:42
Holi 2024: Why is Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan special?
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
play icon18:29
Holi 2024 Celebration: Exclusive report from Ayodhya
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
play icon2:27
Will Varun Gandhi join Congress?
Badhir News: Massive Fire Breakout in Mahakal Temple Ujjain
play icon3:2
Badhir News: Massive Fire Breakout in Mahakal Temple Ujjain
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Lalu and Rahul to talk today for Seat Sharing - Sources
play icon2:45
Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Lalu and Rahul to talk today for Seat Sharing - Sources