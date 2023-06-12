NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh has come to the fore. He has said that, 'Nitish Kumar will not be the candidate for the post of PM'.

All Videos

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
2:25
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
0:53
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED

Trending Videos

3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
2:25
Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court
0:53
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
Lok Sabha Election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 lalan singh,Lalan Singh,lalan singh lok sabha,lalan singh on nitish kumar,lalan singh nitish kumar,lalan singh against nitish kumar,nitish kumar pm candidate,nitish kumar pm news,pm lok sabha speech today,prime minister lok sabha,lok sabha chunav 2024,lok sabha chunav 2024 news,elections 2024,election 2024 prediction,election 2024 opinion poll,election 2024 india,Zee News,Hindi News,Top news,breaking,