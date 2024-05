videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: CM Yogi attacks on Samajwadi Party

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has fiercely attacked the Samajwadi Party and the opposition in the election rally in Gorakhpur. Yogi said that the opposition's intellect is filled with chaff, that is why they consider Ram temple useless.. CM Yogi further said that those who fired bullets on Ram devotees are throwing dust in the eyes of the people.