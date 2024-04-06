Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is a lot of politics going on regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress is holding an election rally in Rajasthan. During the election rally, many senior Congress leaders were seen together in Rajasthan. Priyanka Gandhi fiercely attacked PM Modi while addressing the people.

