Lok Sabha Election 2024: Gujarat Congress working president, MLA Modhwadia quit party

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress has suffered a big setback before the Lok Sabha elections. Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia has announced his resignation from the post and party. Two Congress MLAs have announced to leave the party.

