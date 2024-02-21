trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723581
Lok Sabha Election 2024: How will 'Akhilesh-Rahul' fight Modi?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 10:20 PM IST
Congress-SP Alliance Update: There is an alliance between Congress and SP in UP. An agreement has been reached on seat sharing between the two parties. Akhilesh Yadav himself has announced this alliance. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this alliance of SP and Congress.

