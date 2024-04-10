Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Misa Bharti to contest elections from Patliputra

Apr 10, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD has announced candidates for 22 seats in Bihar. This includes the names of Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya and RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal. Misa Bharti is contesting from Patliputra. In Saran, Rohini is contesting from two-time BJP MP Rajeev Pratap Rudy.

