Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pashupati Paras rejects BJP's proposal

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big news is coming out from sources regarding Bihar-NDA that Pashupati Paras rejected BJP's proposal. A proposal was received to unite both the factions of LJP.

