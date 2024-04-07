Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in Bihar's Nawada

|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi is on Bihar tour today regarding Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi has reached Bihar today for the second time in four days. Where he is addressing a rally in Nawada. PM Modi addressed the public at Kuntinagar ground in Nawada.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada
Play Icon02:41
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada
Aam Aadmi Party's mass fast in protest against Kejriwal's arrest
Play Icon08:41
Aam Aadmi Party's mass fast in protest against Kejriwal's arrest
Massive fire broke out in Greater Noida Restaurant
Play Icon00:47
Massive fire broke out in Greater Noida Restaurant
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in 3 states today
Play Icon04:57
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in 3 states today
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the ways to remove the side effects of solar eclipse.
Play Icon08:02
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the ways to remove the side effects of solar eclipse.

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada
play icon2:41
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to address election rally in Bihar's Nawada
Aam Aadmi Party's mass fast in protest against Kejriwal's arrest
play icon8:41
Aam Aadmi Party's mass fast in protest against Kejriwal's arrest
Massive fire broke out in Greater Noida Restaurant
play icon0:47
Massive fire broke out in Greater Noida Restaurant
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in 3 states today
play icon4:57
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in 3 states today
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the ways to remove the side effects of solar eclipse.
play icon8:2
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the ways to remove the side effects of solar eclipse.