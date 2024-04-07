Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi to hold election rallies in 3 states today

Apr 07, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The round of rallies regarding the Lok Sabha elections has started. PM Modi will undertake a stormy tour of three states today. PM Modi is visiting Bihar for the second time today in four days. Where he will address a rally in Nawada. After that he will go to West Bengal. Then PM Modi will hold a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

