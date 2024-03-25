Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Seat-Sharing Trouble Continues For Maharashtra-MVA

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Seat Sharing Formula Update: Big news is coming from Maharashtra regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024. An important meeting will be held today regarding seat distribution in Maharashtra. Will there be discussion on seat sharing in Maharashtra-MVA today?

