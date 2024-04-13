Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto

Apr 13, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tejashwi Yadav has released the manifesto of RJD. For this he held a press conference in the RJD office. He has announced this. Our . In the manifesto, RJD is focusing on jobs and women. This letter has been named Parivartan Patra.

