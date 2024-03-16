NewsVideos
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch after announcement of election dates, ZEE NEWS's mega poll

Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Zee News Opinion Polls: Trumpet of great battle of the world's biggest democratic festival has been sounded. The dates for 2024 general elections have been announced. And after 7 phases of electoral battle, those results will come on June 4. But just before that, today Zee News has brought for you a poll of opinion polls. In which we will show you the data of many opinion polls and then try to tell what is the mood of India? What does India think about the elections before the elections?

