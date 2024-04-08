Advertisement
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch Exclusive Interview of Madhavi Latha

Apr 08, 2024
Madhavi Latha EXCLUSIVE Interview: Only a short time is left for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Earlier, Zee News had a special conversation with 49 year old Madhavi Lata, BJP candidate from Hyderabad. Let us tell you that Madhavi Lata will contest against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

