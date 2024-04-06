Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What's Congress Key Promises?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 01:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress released its manifesto before BJP. Congress divided the 48-page manifesto into 5 types of 'justice categories' and gave 25 guarantees to the country within it.

All Videos

DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
Play Icon13:20
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
Play Icon13:34
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto: Caste census, cash transfers for women
Play Icon44:15
Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto: Caste census, cash transfers for women
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Play Icon11:22
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
Play Icon01:28
 Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company

Trending Videos

DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
play icon13:20
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
play icon13:34
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto: Caste census, cash transfers for women
play icon44:15
Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto: Caste census, cash transfers for women
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
play icon11:22
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
play icon1:28
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company